Analysts Set Expectations for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RHP)

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.