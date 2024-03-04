Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2 %
TSE TD opened at C$81.31 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.89 and a 52 week high of C$89.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.84. The firm has a market cap of C$145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.
Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank
In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
