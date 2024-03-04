Analysts Set Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) PT at GBX 806.25

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 818 ($10.38).

Separately, Citigroup lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.97) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 846.20 ($10.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 793.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 739.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 605 ($7.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 849 ($10.77). The company has a market cap of £4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,387.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 3,442.62%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

