Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT at $5.67

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.19 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Get Free Report

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

