Andrew John Cornish Purchases 19,962 Shares of Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew John Cornish purchased 19,962 shares of Aurrigo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £16,967.70 ($21,521.69).

Get Aurrigo International alerts:

Andrew John Cornish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Andrew John Cornish sold 20,000 shares of Aurrigo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08), for a total value of £17,000 ($21,562.66).

Aurrigo International Trading Up 2.2 %

LON AURR opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of £41.70 million and a PE ratio of -1,011.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.26. Aurrigo International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76.55 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 174 ($2.21).

Aurrigo International Company Profile

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.