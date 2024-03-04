Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 153,618 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 740.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 79,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

