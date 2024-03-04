Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the January 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 698.0 days.

Ansell Stock Down 3.6 %

ANSLF opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Ansell has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

About Ansell

Read More

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

