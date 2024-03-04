ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 6,004,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

