ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 6,004,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.63.
About ANTA Sports Products
