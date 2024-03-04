ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $145.49 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 205,668 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $178.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $178.73.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

