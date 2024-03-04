Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Stock Performance

APMSF stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. Aperam has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.