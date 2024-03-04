Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

APMSF stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. Aperam has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

