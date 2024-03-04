Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aperam Stock Performance
APMSF stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. Aperam has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $30.49.
About Aperam
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.