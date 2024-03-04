Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Appen Stock Up 16.4 %

Appen stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Appen has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Appen Company Profile

Further Reading

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

