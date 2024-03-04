AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATR opened at $140.29 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

