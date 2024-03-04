AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,416,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,169,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $142.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

