ArcelorMittal S.A. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MT)

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.6 %

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.