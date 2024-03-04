Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,306,100 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 3,320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Argonaut Gold Stock Up 3.5 %
Argonaut Gold stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.57.
About Argonaut Gold
