Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,900 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 900,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.0 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ARESF stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

