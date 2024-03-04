ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,728.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.