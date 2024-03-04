ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,358,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,728.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASAZF stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

