ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.27 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

