Assertio (ASRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Assertio by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

