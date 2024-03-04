Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 23.2% in February

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.