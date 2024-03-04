Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

