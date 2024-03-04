AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Stock Up 3.7 %

ATRC stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.39.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

