Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 460.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

