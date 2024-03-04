Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 460.0 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.09.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
