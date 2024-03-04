ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

ATS Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$52.39 on Monday. ATS has a one year low of C$45.64 and a one year high of C$64.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.52.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.02. ATS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of C$752.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$727.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ATS will post 2.506986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

