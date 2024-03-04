Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Sells £17,000 in Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew John Cornish sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08), for a total value of £17,000 ($21,562.66).

Andrew John Cornish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Andrew John Cornish purchased 19,962 shares of Aurrigo International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £16,967.70 ($21,521.69).

Aurrigo International Trading Up 2.2 %

Aurrigo International stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £41.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1,016.67. Aurrigo International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.55 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174 ($2.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About Aurrigo International

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

