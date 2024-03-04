AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Update

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 642,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 574.1 days.
AutoCanada Price Performance
Shares of AOCIF opened at $16.28 on Monday. AutoCanada has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.
AutoCanada Company Profile
