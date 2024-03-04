B. Riley Comments on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.88.

HRZN opened at $11.90 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

