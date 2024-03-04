B. Riley Comments on SLR Investment Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $820.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

