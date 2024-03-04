Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $104.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $97.51 and a one year high of $160.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

