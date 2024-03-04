Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $1,103,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 0.3 %

BBAR stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.