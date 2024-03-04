Barclays Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $188.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $198.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.65. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.