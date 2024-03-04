Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,526 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Berry worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Berry by 251.0% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 988,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry by 64.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 425,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry by 604.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry by 29.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $544.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.78. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

