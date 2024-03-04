Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $83.29.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

