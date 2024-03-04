Brokerages Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) PT at $22.14

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,092,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

