Brokerages Set Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) PT at $22.14

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2024

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Up 17.3 %

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,092,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.