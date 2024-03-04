Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Price Target at GBX 389.17

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 389.17 ($4.94).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.22) on Friday. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.50 ($4.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £548.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

