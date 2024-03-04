Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FM)

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.62.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.99. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

