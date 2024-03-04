Brokers Issue Forecasts for The ODP Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODP)

Get ODP alerts:

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for ODP in a report released on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ODP. TheStreet lowered shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $54.41 on Monday. ODP has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth $42,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

