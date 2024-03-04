Brokers Offer Predictions for Fiera Capital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.45 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

