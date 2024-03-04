Brokers Offer Predictions for FIGS, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIGS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $877.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after buying an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,390,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,115,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,542,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,340 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,550 shares of company stock valued at $267,309 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.