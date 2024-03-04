Brokers Set Expectations for BCE Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BCE. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.81.
BCE Stock Down 0.4 %
TSE:BCE opened at C$50.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.34.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
