Brokers Set Expectations for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.56%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NYSE INSW opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $167,330 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.27%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

