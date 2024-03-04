Brokers Set Expectations for Quanta Services, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.67. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $240.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $242.54. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,777,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.