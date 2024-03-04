Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$65.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

