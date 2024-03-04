Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SoundThinking, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SoundThinking in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.
SoundThinking Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.22. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking
SoundThinking Company Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
Recommended Stories
