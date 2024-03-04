Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SoundThinking, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SoundThinking in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

SoundThinking Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.65 million, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.22. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SoundThinking by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 346,298 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the fourth quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the third quarter valued at $1,898,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

