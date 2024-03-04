Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Zai Lab Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.53). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

