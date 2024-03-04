Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.27.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$38.66 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.