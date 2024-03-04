Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,816 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $128,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

