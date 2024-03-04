Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.54.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $146.58 on Monday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 319,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after buying an additional 87,454 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.