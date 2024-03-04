China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

