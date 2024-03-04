Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chord Energy in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.00 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.20.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $164.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

